Edward F. Kessler

February 15, 1930- August 13, 2022

Edward F. Kessler, 92, of Newville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Green Ridge Village, Newville, with his family by his side. He was born on February 15, 1930, in Carlisle and was the son of the late Frank Kessler and Lolita (Kough) Kessler. He was married to the late Ruth (Clemson) Kessler who passed away in 2013. He was first married to Elizabeth (Jenkins) Billadeaux of Stuart, FL, who is the mother of his four children.

After growing up on the farm, Ed graduated from Big Spring High School in 1947 and entered the US Army where he served as a Military Policeman. Upon his discharge Ed began his career at Letterkenny Army Depot which spanned more than 30 years. Ed's jobs at Letterkenny included being an Electronic Calibration specialist working on missile guidance systems. His expertise in these positions provided him the opportunity to travel the US. In the early 70s it even took him and his family to Germany for several years. His love for farming and being outdoors brought him great joy even through retirement. Ed volunteered with many local associations including Habitat for Humanity, Project SHARE of Carlisle, and the US Army Heritage Center. Ed was a Life Member of the Carlisle Elks Lodge.

Ed was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, and community. He and his late wife formerly attended Middlesex United Methodist Church, Carlisle. He later attended the Newville Church of God.

He is survived by his children, Mary A. Kessler and husband Thomas Ker of Carlisle, Connie J. Kessler of Stuart, FL, and John E. Kessler and wife Anita of Jacksonville, AL, one sister Joan Baker of Shippensburg, seven grandchildren, Luke Wagner, Leah Ker, Justin Kessler, Tyler Kessler, twins Kendall and Kayla Kessler, and step-grandson Christopher Cauble, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Kathy J. Kessler.

Service and burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Residential Hospice Foundation, https:/www.residentialhospicefoundation.org/ or The American Cancer Society, https:/www.cancer.org/