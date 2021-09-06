Edward "Ed" George Evans, 87, of Carlisle, PA went to be with the lord on his 87th birthday, September 3, 2021. Ed was born in Pittsburgh to George and Mary (Wozniak) Evans. Having worked as an inspector, Ed retired from Aircraft Marine Products Inc (AMP), which specialized in solderless, uninsulated electrical connections for aircraft and boat manufacturers. He also served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman, earning a Good Conduct Medal.

Ed, kind hearted and soft spoken, enjoyed being outdoors, bird watching, and fishing, as taught to him by his current wife, Margaret. He also enjoyed putting puzzles together and a good laugh. Ed is survived by his spouse Margaret (Stoner) Gillaugh Evans of Carlisle, three step-sons Scott Gillaugh and his wife Kym of Mt. Holly Springs, Steve Gillaugh and his wife Kim of Mechanicsburg and Gregg Gillaugh and his wife Tonya of Dubois. He is also survived by seven step-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores A. Evans, two brothers, John and Raymond Evans, both of Pittsburgh and a sister, Mary G. Priesten also of Pittsburgh.