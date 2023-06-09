Edward Blaine Eberts

October 13, 1938-June 5, 2023

Edward Blaine “Doodles” Eberts, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on June 5, 2023, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born October 13, 1938, in Carlisle, to the late James Clyde and Ruth Anna (Zook) Eberts.

Doodles was a Carlisle High School, class of 1957, graduate. He worked in home improvement as a painter for his family’s business. Doodles later went on to open his own painting business. He was a member of the Carlisle Fish & Game, Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association, Cold Springs Deer Camp, where he was the president, Carlisle Eagles, Post 1299, and Blue Moon Cruisers.

Surviving is his wife, Tressie “Jean” (Burnhisel) Eberts of Carlisle; children, James “Jim” E. Eberts (Vickie) of Newville and LeLani “Lon” Lee Hinkel, and Steven Eberts, both of Livingston, TN; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; one brother, Richard Eberts of Carlisle; and three nieces. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Eberts.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Dr, Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065. Burial will be held in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association, 1 Steam Engine Hill, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.