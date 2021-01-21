 Skip to main content
Edward B. Steffan

Edward B. Steffan, age 61 of Carlisle, died on Monday, December 28, 2020 in the UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born in North Huntingdon, (Westmoreland County) PA to the late Edward C. and Maryann Steffan.

Ed had retired as a conservation officer with the Penna. Game Commission. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College, Latrobe, PA. He was a former member of Waggoner's United Methodist Church. In his early years, Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all he loved the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Jessica L. Steffan of Dillsburg and his mother Maryann Steffan.

Services will be held at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

