Edna McKillip

Edna M. McKillip

February 14, 1933- July 26, 2022

Edna M. McKillip, 89, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Thornwald Home.

She was born February 14, 1933, in Newville to the late Ervin and Velva (Swartz) Smith.

Edna was a graduate of Carlisle High School. She was employed by the Carlisle Sentinel for 30 years before her retirement. Edna was a longtime member of the Letort Quilters Guild and the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She loved her family and always looked forward to the vacations they took together.

Edna is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Ronald L. McKillip of Carlisle; two sons, Douglas C. (wife Donna) McKillip of Newville and Dwight D. (wife Heidi) McKillip of Lawton, OK; four granddaughters; two grandsons; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Fredith Wholey, Vera Minnich, Rachel Reed, Elsie Finkey, and Mary Lou Fitzgerald; and five brothers, Ray, John, Bob, Dick, and Billy Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Richard Noggle officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Edna to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

