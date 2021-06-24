Edna Mae Pittman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 in UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

She was born May 8, 1941 in Chambersburg a daughter of the late Verna V. Gordon Harnish.

Edna is the widow of Paul E. "Jack" Pittman. She had retired from Manor Care in Carlisle where she had worked as a chef.

The family would like to thank Spirit Trust Lutheran for the home care their mother received.

Mrs.Pittman is survived by five children Paul E. Pittman Jr., Tim Allen Pittman, Richard Lynn Pittman, Lisa Hippensteel, and Jamie J. Pittman; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers Larry Harnish, and Clifford Harrnish, and one sister Phyllis Martin.

She is preceded in death by one sister Eleanor Harnish, and one brother Clarence Harnish.

A viewing will be held Monday June June 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday June 29, 2021 in the First Pentecostal Church of Chambersburg, 2365 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, burial will be held at the convenience of the family.