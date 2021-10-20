Edna M. Shepler, 88, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She died peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home in Carlisle. She fought a debilitating condition in her later elderly days.

Edna was born on February 8, 1933 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to parents Walter and Augusta Schilling who were fruit growers. They operated an apple orchard and grape vineyard. She was taught to cook and help in the kitchen at an early age during the farm's busy seasons.

She graduated from Watervliet High School. Almost immediately, the President of the First National Bank in Watervliet, drove out to her home to find her.

There, he offered her a job as a bank teller. When she asked him how he found her, he told her he visited her English teacher who recommended Edna as the one he should hire. Edna of course happily accepted his offer and became a bank teller.

At the bank she met a young man, Harold, who became a new customer. He was a Orchard Specialist. After a dating period, she knew he was Mr. Right and they were married and settled in Watervliet. It was here they started to raise their family when son Steven was born. The family was transferred to Grand Rapids where sons Martin, Robert and daughter Joyce were born. Soon Mitzi, a miniature black poodle, was a happy welcome addition.

They all soon became enthusiastic campers and enjoyed their new pop up Wheel camper vacationing and exploring the entire Michigan Upper Peninsula's many lakes swimming, fishing and visiting natural attractions.

Edna's green thumb always kept her busy tending to her many beautiful flowers and rose garden. She had a reputation as an exceptional cook and her recipes were often in demand at many pot-lucks and occasions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and keeping their scrap books up to date with their achievements. Her banking experience made her a natural family bookkeeper. People knew her as a very kind and selfless person with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Donna Draheim, of Kelowna, B.C. Canada.

She is survived by her husband for 65 years, Harold, sons Steven (Kimberly) of Cincinnati, Martin (Maria) of Topeka, KS, Robert (Susana) of Carlisle, daughter Joyce Rolar (Joel) of Carlisle and grandchildren Grace, Gwendolyn, Rachael, Dannah, Emma, and grandson Timothy, great grandsons, Jackson, Cyrus, and great granddaughter Millie plus two expected new grandbabies and a niece and nephews.

Edna was a member of First United Church of Christ in Carlisle where she served with First Ladies helping prepare meals for those recovering from hospitalization and shut-ins. She also long served as Treasurer of First Ladies and was in charge of the dining room servers at various church suppers.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00AM until service time. Private interment will take place at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, First United Church of Christ, Carlisle or to Project Share and Community Cares all of Carlisle.

