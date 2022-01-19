Edna L. Hawbaker, 88, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away at home on the evening of January 16, 2022. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family.
Edna L. Hawbaker
