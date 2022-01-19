 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edna L. Hawbaker

Hollinger Funeral Home logo

Edna L. Hawbaker, 88, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away at home on the evening of January 16, 2022. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family.

