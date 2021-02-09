Edmund H. Kelly

Edmund "Pat" Hamilton Kelly, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the morning of February 5th, 2021. He passed at the age of 86 after a long illness at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. He was born June 30, 1934 in Delaware, Ohio, the youngest son of the late Ruth Curran Kelly and Albert Rice Kelly. After the untimely death of his father, his mother Ruth remarried the late Luther Sheets. Pat grew up in Kilbourne, Ohio on their pastoral family farm set close to the banks of his beloved Alum Creek. Pat graduated from Elm Valley High School, Class of 1952.

To satisfy a desire to "sail the seven seas," Pat served a four year tour in the US Navy, stationed mostly in Yokosuka, Japan. It was in those years he become known simply as "Kelly". Through the aid of the GI Bill, he attended Antioch College. The unique Antioch co-op work study program introduced Kelly to the United Nations in New York City, Colonial Williamsburg, and the Cleveland Council on World Affairs. These experiences, and a summer of Chinese language study at Yale University, sparked an interest in international affairs that led to a 25 year career as a Foreign Service Officer in the US Department of State. Kelly and his family served overseas in Seoul, Korea; Vientiane, Laos; Lima, Peru; and Okinawa, Japan with the balance of assignments within the State Department in Washington, DC. Following his rewarding career in civil service, he moved to the private sector and worked for 9 years in association management. He particularly enjoyed his leadership role as the Executive Director for the Association of Occupational and Environmental Clinics. He later added a third dimension to his professional journey pursuing his interest in law. He eventually retired after 8 years as the legal assistant to the General Counsel for Nuclear Fuel Services.