Edith Ines Macdonald

February 16, 1932- April 06, 2023

Edith Ines Macdonald nee Krehbiel passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allan Leroy Macdonald, Sr., her son James Todd Macdonald, and her two brothers, John and Fred Krehbiel.

Edith is survived by her four loving children, Allan, Brian, George, and Edith Macdonald; one sister, Ines Elizabeth Press; one grandson, Sean (wife Laura) Macdonald; and two great-granddaughters, Annabelle and Ivy Macdonald who will all mourn her loss.

Edith was born and raised in Fairfield, CT and moved to Union, NJ when her father passed. She graduated from Roger Ludlow High School and attended Jersey City Teachers College. Edith also attended Drake Business School where she learned the skills for various occupations. She worked for a broker in Newark, NJ and for the US Government in Washington DC. While working for the government in Washington DC she rented a house on Embassy Row near the reflecting pool. Edith also answered phones and recorded customer catalog orders for Sears. Her last and longest position was with RCA Globcom / Harris Corporation where she worked in typesetting.

After a full life in New Jersey and a marriage of 63 years, Allan and Edith moved to Newville and settled in Green Ridge Village to enjoy their twilight years close to family.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

