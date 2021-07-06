Edith M. Rob

Colonel (Retired) Edith M. "Edyie" Rob died July 2nd, 2021 when she was struck by an automobile while biking in the countryside with her husband near their home in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania. She was 61 years old. Edyie was born November 18, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Lewis and Margaret Meyers. Her father accepted a job with DuPont and the family moved from Chicago when Edyie was four years old. Edyie grew up primarily in southeast Pennsylvania - Delaware area. She was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1981 upon graduating from Campbell University. She branched Military Police and was assigned to the 571st Military Police Battalion, Fort Ord, CA. She was selected to attend the University of Notre Dame Law School under the Army's Funded Legal Education Program. Edyie thereafter served as a military attorney in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps. She served as a prosecutor in the 2nd Infantry Division and as Chief of Justice and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate in the 82nd Airborne Division. As part of a special program, she also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, prosecuting drug cases in the District of Columbia, and later served as Deputy Chief of the Army's Government Appellate Division. Upon graduation from the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS she served as the Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of the Army Inspector General Office and the Staff Judge Advocate, United States Army Recruiting Command. She retired in 2005 with the rank of Colonel. Following retirement, she has served as a MSAF 360 Leadership Coach for soldiers, Adjunct Professor - George Mason University, Vice President of the Fort Leavenworth School Board, Boiling Springs High School Debate Coach, and most recently as a member of the South Middleton School District School Board.