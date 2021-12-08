Edith B. Thompson, 77, of Newville, PA passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Green Ridge Village in Newville. She was born October 9, 1944, in Latimore Township to the late Stewart and Edna M. (Weary) Myers.

Edith retired after 30 years as a CNA from the former Lakeview Home Health Care Co. She was a Sunday School teacher at the Church of God in Newville and loved working in her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Keith W. Thompson, children Keith W. Thompson, Jr. and his wife Sandy of Newville, Nancy L. Rogers and her husband Sam of Carlisle and Shane E. Thompson of Shippensburg; grandchildren Jessica Alexander and her husband Paul, Daniel Thompson and his wife Ruth, Jeremy Thompson and his wife Janet, and Coral King and her husband Christopher. Also survived by great grandchildren Addilyn, Brayden, Kylie, Liam, Kinsley, Madison, Wyatt, Emma, Owen, and Hadley.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00PM until service time. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.