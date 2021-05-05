Edgar L. Beam

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Tree of Life Church, 50 K Street, Carlisle with the Rev. Randall Zook officiating. Private burial will be in the Opossum Hill Union Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. Masks and social distancing are required. There also will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.