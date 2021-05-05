Edgar L. Beam

Edgar L. "Ed" Beam, age 79, of Carlisle died on Monday, May 3, 2021 in the UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Carlisle, PA on May 10,1941 to the late Ray E. and Mary R. Horn Beam.
Ed was the former owner of the Beam's Carpet and Flooring Center for many years in Carlisle
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gladys L. Guyer Beam, Carlisle, two sons, Terry A. Beam (wife Sarah), Carlisle, Rodney L. Beam (partner William Wollyung), Harrisburg, daughter, Barbara A. Sheriff (husband Keith), Newville. He is also survived by his seven loving grandchildren
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Tree of Life Church, 50 K Street, Carlisle with the Rev. Randall Zook officiating. Private burial will be in the Opossum Hill Union Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. Masks and social distancing are required. There also will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of services. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Ed's name be made to the Opossum Hill Union Church of God, 601 Opossum Lake Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
