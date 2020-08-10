Edgar "Ed" Penner

Ed was born on August 16, 1945 to Edgar and Alda (Warner) Penner in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, he went on to join the United States Army National Guard and proudly served his country. Subsequent to Ed's honorable discharge, he spent 32 years working for the Kinney Shoe Corporation as the Vice President of Human Resources. At the end of his working life, he retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare in 2013. In the earlier years of his life, Ed was a member of the Elks Club. He was also a member of McClure's Gap Church of God as a faithful follower of Christ. He spent a cherished 39 years with his wife, Vickie (Self) Penner, by his side. In the last years of his life, Ed loved being home with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoying life to the fullest.