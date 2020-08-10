Edgar "Ed" Penner, 74, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home.
Ed was born on August 16, 1945 to Edgar and Alda (Warner) Penner in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, he went on to join the United States Army National Guard and proudly served his country. Subsequent to Ed's honorable discharge, he spent 32 years working for the Kinney Shoe Corporation as the Vice President of Human Resources. At the end of his working life, he retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare in 2013. In the earlier years of his life, Ed was a member of the Elks Club. He was also a member of McClure's Gap Church of God as a faithful follower of Christ. He spent a cherished 39 years with his wife, Vickie (Self) Penner, by his side. In the last years of his life, Ed loved being home with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoying life to the fullest.
Ed is preceded by his parents, Edgar and Alda Penner. He is survived by his wife Vickie, his son Seth (Delia) Penner, his daughter Brooke (Dalton) Bowser, his sister Donna Berg, and his grandchildren Ellia and River Bowser.
There will be a private committal service at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing.
Services have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg.
