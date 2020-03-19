Edgar C. "Ed" Heckman, 92, of Titusville, FL. passed away March 13, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. Ed was born in Carlisle PA, January 14, 1928, the only offspring of Mary McGowan Heckman and Edgar B. Heckman, both deceased. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School class of 1945. He was employed in retail management for 43 years in West Virginia and Maryland. He served in the Army Air Corps in Europe in 1946 and 1947. After retirement he and his wife Shirley moved to Florida and resided on the Space Coast for their remaining years. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, and a long time member of the American Legion in Hagerstown, MD. He and Shirley had lived in Florida since 1992 and enjoyed traveling and golf in retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Woodworth Heckman, of 65 years in 2016, and survived by two sons, David (wife Jackie) of Pelham AL, and Philip (wife Juli) of Custer SD, 3 granddaughters and 5 great grandsons, and a great grand daughter.