Eddie J. Longacre, 58, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home. He was born on January 17, 1962 in Carlisle and is the son of Saundra L. (Barrick) Ellis and her husband, Bill Ellis of Newville and the late Edward Longacre. Eddie was a 1980 graduate of Big Spring High School. He was formerly employed with Cumberland Buildings and Dickinson College. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by four sisters; Jill McDonald of New Bloomfield, Cindy Payo of Dillsburg, Theresa Landry of Mt. Holly Springs and Billie Jo Kane of Newville and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Ellis. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.