Eddie J. Longacre

Eddie J. Longacre

{{featured_button_text}}
Ewing Brothers logo

Eddie J. Longacre, 58, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home. He was born on January 17, 1962 in Carlisle and is the son of Saundra L. (Barrick) Ellis and her husband, Bill Ellis of Newville and the late Edward Longacre. Eddie was a 1980 graduate of Big Spring High School. He was formerly employed with Cumberland Buildings and Dickinson College. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by four sisters; Jill McDonald of New Bloomfield, Cindy Payo of Dillsburg, Theresa Landry of Mt. Holly Springs and Billie Jo Kane of Newville and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Ellis. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. www.EwingBrothers.com.

+1 
Eddie Longacre
To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Longacre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News