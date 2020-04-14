× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ed Shenk, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed peacefully on April 10, 2020.

Ed was born on January 17, 1927 to Ralph L. and Margaret (Lay) of Carlisle. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances (Bailey), known to most as Tommy and his sister, Evelyn. He is survived by his four children, Diane of Santa Fe, NM, Susan Holtry (husband Charles) of Carlisle, Stephen (wife Maria) of Columbus, GA and Patricia Williams of Carlisle. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his two brothers, Lawrence (wife Marge) and Frank (wife Kathy) and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was a graduate of Carlisle High School and Penn State University and served in the U. S. Air Force. The last 27 years of his career were with the Tri-County Planning Commission in PA.

His favorite pastime was fly fishing. During his lifetime he wrote a book on fly fishing and wrote many articles about fly fishing, fly tying, hunting and trapping for sports magazines.

He traveled the United States, Canada and Argentina to fish but always loved to come home to his favorite fishing spot, the LeTort in Carlisle, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PA Fly Fishing Museum in Carlisle.

Many say he was a legend, we just knew him as dad and grandpa.

