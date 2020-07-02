× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ebert Lynn Hefflefinger, 89, of Newville passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born May 4, 1931 in Hays Grove, PA the son of John Calvin and Loie May Ott Hefflefinger.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Blanche Elizabeth Bouder Hefflefinger.

Lynn was in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.

He had been a construction worker, was a life member of the Eagles, belonged to the VFW in Newville, and Local 1180 Union, and the Newville First Church of God.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters Carolyn Weller and her husband Dale of Walnut Bottom, and Sharon Hoover and her husband Mike of Newville. Four grandsons Bradley Weller and his wife Nicole, and Matthew Weller, Travis Hoover and his wife Kayla, and Trent Hoover and his wife Kayla; three great grandchildren Braedyn Weller, Bryn Hoover, and Elijah Hoover; and one brother Wayne Hefflefinger.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings Ken, Evelyn, Ed, Miriam, Les, Clair, Velva, and Dean.

A viewing will be held Monday July 6, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM in the Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Rd. Newville. A funeral service with Rev. Wayne Good officiating will be held in the church at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Westminster Cemetery Carlisle, with Military Honors.

To plant a tree in memory of Ebert Hefflefinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.