Earl E. Yohn

August 15, 1939- May 01, 2023

Earl E. Yohn, 83, of Shermans Dale, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at UPMC West Shore.

Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Luther and Sara (Rider) Yohn.

Earl proudly served in the US Air Force from 1957-1960.

He was a very accomplished bowler, traveling extensively to participate in matches. He still holds the house record of 879 at ABC West Lanes in Mechanicsburg. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Earl was a lifetime member of the New Kingstown Fire Company and an active member of Shermans Dale United Methodist Church.

Earl is survived by his son: Jeffrey M. Yohn, New Kingstown; his daughter: Denise C. Mull, Mechanicsburg; his five grandchildren: Brandon Yohn, his spouse, Olivia, Danielle Yohn, TJ Mull, his spouse, Brittany, Matthew Mull, Cheri Mull; his great grandson: Anthony Mull and his three stepsons: Edward Bailey, his spouse, Angie, Michael Bailey, his spouse, Robin and Shane Bailey, his spouse, Melody.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 PM Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle and again from 10 to 11 AM Monday, May 8, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by his funeral service at 11 AM.

Interment will follow the service in Longsdorf Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Earl's name may be made to: New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 N. Locust Point Road, New Kingstown, PA 17072 or Shermans Dale United Methodist Church, 40 Windy Hill Road, Shermans Dale, PA 17090.

