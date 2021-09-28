Earl W. Sollenberger of Mechanicsburg, PA went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1933 in Harrisburg, PA; a son of the late Earl H. Sollenberger and Emma R. (Spangler) Holcomb. He was the loving husband of Jo Etta A. (Jody) (Ream) Sollenberger and was married for 42 years. You could always find them on any dance floor, as they loved to do ballroom dancing, as well as, both doing volunteer work at the Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic in Camp Hill and the Lebanon VA Hospital for 14+ years.

Earl left high school to join the Army and serve his country. He was awarded his high school diploma from William Penn High School under the "Operation Recognition" program in 2004. He retired from the Defense Depot Mechanicsburg (DDM) in 1988 after 36 years of Federal Service. He was a Disabled Army Combat Veteran with his service starting in 1950 and having served in the Korean War with the 1st CAV Div. and 7th CAV REG. Earl was a proud Infantry Soldier on active military duty for 9 years and his most treasured military award was his Combat Infantry Badge. He served two tours in Korea, one tour in Germany and one tour in Japan.