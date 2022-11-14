Earl G Duncan

February 25, 1951- November 11, 2022

Earl G.Duncan passed away on Nov.11th 2022. He was 71 years old. Born in Carlisle to John and Mary (Dick) Duncan. Earl was mentored by his father in law Lee Bear who taught him to be a tin knocker in heating and air conditioning. Earl planned out the duct work and had a crew under him to install the systems. He worked in Commercial properties, schools, hospitals, shopping malls etc.

He loved tinkering in the basement of the house that he and Lee built. He was a mild mannered man who was well liked by many.

He was survived by his wife Maxine (Bear) Duncan, a son Lucas (45) and his wife Loretta (Landrus) Duncan and a son Chase Duncan. He also had a daughter Heather (Duncan) Holloway who is 39 years old and her husband Dan Holloway. They have a son Cole and a daughter Piper. Earl is also survived by three sisters, Mary page, Betty Bentz, and Clara Finkey. Earl had many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed riding his Harley in his younger days. There will be no services at this time. He was a wonderful family man and will be greatly missed by many.