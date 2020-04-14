Earl C. Hodge

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Earl C. "Crick" Hodge, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle followed by a private family burial in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. For a complete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.