Earl B. Swarner

November 21, 1931- June 04, 2022

Earl B. Swarner Jr. November 21, 1931- June 04, 2022Earl B. Swarner Jr., 90, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Carlisle UPMC. Earl was born November 21, 1931, in Carlisle, PA to the late Earl Swarner Sr. and Blanche (Williamson) Swarner and was the widower of Nancy (Kitzmiller) Swarner.

Earl attended South Middleton Schools through the seventh grade, then moved with his family to Puerto Rico where his father worked with crews building government projects. Their stay in Puerto Rico was shortened when World War II started, and they returned to the states. Earl then finished his schooling and graduated from Carlisle High School. Earl worked for the Carlisle Army Barracks but left when he was drafted into the Army. He served for two years in Korea during the Korean War in 1952. Upon his discharge from the Army, Earl again worked at the Carlisle Barracks building furniture, and remained there until his retirement in 1986. Earl's true passion was building furniture. Many in the Carlisle area including the Carlisle Historical Society have and enjoy one of Earl's tall case clocks in their homes.

Earl and his late wife Nancy enjoyed dancing, and they began teaching dance classes in their basement until they were able to rent a dance hall in Carlisle. In 1973, he founded and was caller of The Whirl Away Square Dance Club. He was the caller for the Shippensburg Square Dancing Club for eleven years and did calling for many other various organizations and clubs. Earl and Nancy traveled frequently with members of their dance group and enjoyed dancing in Europe and Hawaii. Earl enjoyed skiing in the Poconos and at many other local slopes. Earl built his own boat and with Nancy driving the boat, he became quite good at water skiing. Following Nancy's passing in 2007, Earl met his late in life companion, Wilma Clippinger and they enjoyed many trips to the Islands and Europe. He was also a member of the Carlisle First Church of the Brethren.

Earl is survived by his loving companion, Wilma Clippinger; nephew, Donnie; and nieces, Carolyn, and Marsha. Earl was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Frey, Kathryn Bressler, and Blanche Shenk.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Carlisle First Church of the Brethren, 1340 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Reverend Douglas Miller officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior until the start of the service. Burial will be held at Westminster Cemetery, 1159 Newville Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle First Church of the Brethren, 1340 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.