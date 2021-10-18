E. Marie Daily, 80, of Carlisle passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021 at Perf Village, New Bloomfield.

Born January 20, 1941 in Dalton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell F. And Ruby J (Roberts) Smith.

Ms. Daily was a retired home health aide and had also worked in child care. She was a member of Glendale Church of God, Marysville.

She loved c ooking, gardening, candy making and spending time with her family, which meant everything to her.

Surviving are a son: Mitch B. Walker of Dalton, GA; a brother: Ollie Smith of New Mexico and two sisters: Barbara Peterson of Shermans Dale and Marlene Caron of Fulson, CA; four grandchildren: Tara Renteria of Whitier, CA, Austin Bennett of Dalton Kennedy Walker and J. D. Walker, all of Dalton, GA; and adopted grandson: David Ngyen of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Cemetery, Shermans Dale. The family will remember her life privately.

