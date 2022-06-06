E. Harry Schuettler

March 23, 1926- April 24, 2022

E. Harry Schuettler Jr., 96, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born March 23, 1926, in Atlantic City, NJ, to the late E. Harry and Jean M. (Cassidy) Schuettler Sr and was the widower of wife, Gloria (Thayer) Schuettler.

Harry was a manager for Woolworths and self-employed/owner operator of several retail stores. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a past board member of Opportunity Homes. Harry was a long-time member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Carlisle Y's Men's Club and was a past member of the Carlisle AMVETS post #274 and Kiwanis Club of Carlisle.

Surviving is his daughter, Patti Schuettler, of Mt. Holly Springs; grandchildren, Kristie (Lucas) Webster of Columbia, MD, Kim (Jordan) Groome of Marysville, Michael Schuettler of Mt. Holly Springs; two great-grandchildren, Tristan, and Brooke Webster; sister, Mary Lou Secrist; niece and nephew, Suzanne Secrist (Darrel Blackwood) and Steve Secrist (Liz Schiff).

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Opportunity Homes, 60 W. Penn St., Carlisle, PA 17013, or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.