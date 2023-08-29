Dustin Michael Strine

CARLISLE - Dustin Michael Strine, 49, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, in the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 9, 1973, in Carlisle to Suzanne M. (Kreaps) Thaler and the late Michael Strine. Dustin was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Sunbelt Rentals. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.

Dustin loved Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was a member of the Carlisle VFW Post 477, Eagles Aerie Post 1299, American Legion Post 101, Carlisle Moose Lodge, and the Carlisle Elks Lodge #578.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife, Michelle (Brown) Strine of Carlisle; three children, Taylor, Meadow, and Isabella Strine all of Carlisle; grandchildren, Noelle and Grayson; stepchildren, Gabriella and Logan Gouse; brother, Corey Strine (Mikayla) of Spring Grove; and half siblings, Amanda Strine of Carlisle and Tony Strine of Mt. Holly Springs; Aunt, Barbara Strine; nieces and nephews, Hennessy, Harrison, Jeffrey, Alec, Landen, Roman, Willow, and Violette Strine, Chris Devor, and Janese (Devor) Gray. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Jonathan Woodall officiating.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the Hollinger Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will be held in Longsdorf Cemetery, New Kingston, PA, with military honors provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For the Love of a Veteran, 219 York Street, Suite 4, Hanover, PA 17331 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116.

