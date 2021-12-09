Duane Lloyd Wood, affectionately known as "Woody" or "Tank" by family and friends, passed into Life Eternal with his Lord on Sunday November 28, 2021.

Duane was born August 28, 1941 to Harry Monroe and Helen May (Kistler) Wood in Gettysburg Pa and spent his formative years in elementary and high school in Lemoyne Pa.

Woody is survived by his wife Sharon L Wood of Carlisle, Pa, brother Earl and his wife Norma of Jefferson City Md, daughter Susanna Wood of Mechanicsburg Pa, son Steven Wood and his son Tyler of Elliotsburg Pa, son Jeffrey Wood, his wife Rhonda and sons Jaydenn and Daniel. Stepchildren Karen Miller, Carlisle Pa, Terry Bell- Aby, South Carolina, James Bell, Florida and his two well loved Airedale Terriers Wilson and Grace.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 18, 2021, at 1:00 Pm at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg Pa. Masks required to enter the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Carlisle Community Cares, Gettysburg CARES or Project Share.