Dr. Thomas Jeffrey Green

October 30, 1940- March 02, 2023

Dr. Thomas Jeffrey Green, MD, passed away on March 2, 2023. Dr. Green, fondly known as "Pappy," was born to Alfred V. and Maletha (Claar) Green in Johnstown, PA. Dr. Green was a graduate of Lilly-Washington High School, Gettysburg College (member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and the Gettysburg Choir), and Jefferson Medical College (member of Kappa Beta Phi and Nu Sigma Nu fraternities). He was also the co-founder of the Jefferson Rugby Football Club. A lifetime fan of sports and musical arts, he blended these two hobbies well when a career ending knee injury limited his playing time to singing his favorite rugby songs with friends, and cheering for his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dr. Green was a US Navy veteran, Orthopedic Surgeon, and highly esteemed community leader. He served our country Honorably during the Vietnam War as a surgeon, ultimately attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Sicily, where he helped his wife Carol deliver their third child in a home built on a bed of lava rocks at the foot of Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes. While stationed in Sicily, he received a Letter of Appreciation in 1969 for actions taken to contain an Infectious Hepatitis outbreak in the Sigonella Grade School. His actions not only reduced the number of cases but also confined the outbreak, which enabled the command to continue performing its mission.

Dr. Green was an active Orthopedic Surgeon in Carlisle, PA from 1975 to 2014. He fixed so many broken bones and painful joints, his grandson once called him "the Mayor of Carlisle" for running into people who knew him everywhere they went. He was a member of the Carlisle Hospital medical staff throughout his career and served as Chair of the Surgery Department, the hospital Executive Committee, and the Carlisle Hospital Medical Care Foundation Board of Directors for several terms.

Dr. Green will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be profoundly missed by family, friends and colleagues spanning the globe. He welcomed guests into his home so warmly and deeply, that he was affectionally called "Dad" by many. He was an avid equestrian who enjoyed competing his horses in multiple disciplines, including eventing, dressage, and hunter paces. His favorite equestrian sport was foxhunting, which he enjoyed for many years as Field Secretary for Rose Tree Fox Hunting Club based in south central PA.

Dr. Green is survived by his wife Carol (Frame) Green of Carlisle, PA, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. He is also survived by son Jeffrey Todd Green, of Holiday, FL; daughter Donna Renee Green, of Winchester, VA; and daughter Debora Liana Green, of Carlisle, PA. He is also survived by sister Carolyn Greenfield, and five grandchildren: William Grant Tennille V, Megann Renee Knapp, Erika Li Green, Kyle Heather Knapp, and Elizabeth Li Green.

A Viewing for Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA.

A Celebration of Life Service in his Honor will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford Street in Carlisle, PA. Pastor Lisa Leber will be officiating, and his daughter Donna Green and granddaughters Megann and Kyle Knapp will be singing and providing special music at the services.

Entombment and Committal Services will take place immediately following the services at the church at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA, with Full Military Honors.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in the name of Dr. Green to Cumberland Goodwill Emergency Medical Services in Carlisle, PA, or in his grandson's name (William Grant Tennille V) to the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) in Little Rock, AR.