Dr. Raymond John Wiss

April 26, 1929- November 24, 2022

Dr. Raymond John Wiss, 93, of Coatesville, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Freedom Village.

Born in Shamokin, PA, Raymond was the son of the late John and Helen (Capleski) Wiss. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean (Stone) Wiss. The couple shared 65 years of marriage.

Raymond earned his bachelor's degree from Dickinson College (Carlisle, PA) in 1951, and furthered his education at Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, graduating with an M.D. in 1955. He interned at Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia, and completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. Following his residency, Raymond proudly served in the United States Army Medical Corps from 1957-1959 with the rank of Captain. He was assigned to the 121st Medical Evacuation Hospital while completing his tour of duty in South Korea.

As a Board-Certified Otolaryngologist he served as head of the Department of Otolaryngology at Carlisle Hospital for a number of years. He was a member of the American Medical Association, Past President of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, Central Pennsylvania Society, member of the American Council of Otolaryngology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy and affiliated with the Reading Eye & Ear Society. Raymond established a successful ENT medical practice in Carlisle, PA in 1962. He was known to his colleagues and patients as a compassionate and caring physician while serving the local community for over 38 years. Raymond had a passion for trains, as well as boating and was a member and past Commander of the Susquehannock United States Power Squadron.

In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children Alecia Rode and husband Christopher, of Downingtown, PA, and Robert Wiss and wife Janice, of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren: Lindsey Rode, Ian Rode and wife Grazzia, Sean Rode and wife Lauren, Morgan Sumner and husband Blake, and Brady Wiss; great-grandchildren: Liliana and Sofía.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown at 2:00pm. Family and friends will be received from 1:00-2:00pm.

Interment will be privately held with family.

Memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to College Advancement, Dickinson College, P. O. Box 1773, Carlisle, PA 17013.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.