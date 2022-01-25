Dr. Lee W. Baric

Lee W. Baric passed from this life on January 20, 2022 at the age of 89. He was born on November 19,1932 in Carlisle, the son of Harry and Madalene Baric. He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1950. While in high school, he became an accomplished trumpeter and he played carols with a brass quintet from the bell tower of the old Market Place on the square of Carlisle on many Christmas eves.

After high school, he began his post-graduate education at Dickinson College graduating magna cum laude from Dickinson in 1956 having been a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Phi Beta Kappa. He then began teaching mathematics at Lafayette College while simultaneously attending Lehigh University. He was awarded a Masters degree and, ultimately, a Ph.D in Mathematics from Lehigh.

Following graduation, he became a consultant for McCoy Electronics in Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania working on the design and manufacture of crystals which were used in many of the Apollo space missions. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He was offered and accepted a position in the mathematics department at Dickinson College where he became a full professor and taught in that position for 32 years. During his academic career he published numerous articles in journals of mathematics in the United States and around the world.

Upon retiring, he spent many summers at his cabin in the woods of Michaux Forest. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Treva (Lay) Baric, three children, David and Barbara (Lehman) Baric of Carlisle, Michelle (Baric) Lang and Thomas Lang of Hellam, Pennsylvania and Tobin Baric of New Jersey. He also leaves five grandchildren, Thomas Lang and his wife, Heather, Carter Baric, Madison Baric and her fiancé Phil Hesch, Victoria Lang, Grayson Baric and one great-grandchild, Isla Lang.

Of all these accomplishments, only one comes up to measure for us, you were just our Dad. Thanks Dad, for letting us travel along in your life's journey.

Contributions in lieu of flowers should be sent to Mark Heishman, Treasurer, West Hill UM Church at 2164 Newville Road, Carlisle, PA 17015.

Private services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Jeffrey N. Cartwright officiating.