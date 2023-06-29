Dr. Jay Steven Loeffler

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, Dr. Jay Steven Loeffler, MD, FACR, FASTRO, passed away at the age of 67 after a brief illness. A distinguished physician-scientist, he leaves a profound legacy of achievements that have advanced the field of oncology and improved the lives of countless adults and children with cancer. Jay was the Herman and Joan Suit Professor Emeritus and Professor of Neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School (HMS). For 20 years he served as Chairperson of Radiation Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

Jay was a man of many gifts. Among his exceptional qualities was his sharp wit, keen mind, and insatiable curiosity. His uncommon ability to recall personal details led to many sparkling conversations that ensured all who spent time with him felt valued and special.

Jay, originally from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, attended The Hill School, Williams College, and the Alpert Medical School at Brown University. He completed his training at the Harvard Joint Center for Radiation Therapy, where he served as Chief Resident. His interest in neuro-oncology led him to become an attending physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where he became the founding director of the Brain Tumor Center.

In 1996, he was recruited to MGH to be the Director of the Francis Burr Proton Therapy Center, which at the time was only the second proton center in the country. His leadership led to his becoming Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at MGH where he significantly expanded the department by hiring and mentoring a diverse faculty with exceptional academic prowess. Jay recently retired from MGH after holding leadership roles for 25 years. After retirement from MGH, Jay remained devoted to patient care and continued his clinical work at Inspire Oncology in Naples, Florida.

Jay's vision, advocacy, and intellect, along with his innate ability to hire and mentor brilliant individuals, have forever changed the field of oncology. Through his pioneering work, Jay catalyzed the development of specialized radiation delivery technologies such as stereotactic radiation and proton therapy. These pivotal advances have spurred the development of technologies that have been widely adopted and that have resulted in cancer therapies that have led to meaningful improvements in both quality of life and increased survival for those with cancer.

Jay authored more than 400 scientific publications and was co-editor of nine cancer textbooks. He was a Member of the National Academy of Medicine, the American Society for Radiation Oncology, and American Association of the Advancement of Science. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Radiology.

Throughout his career Jay was lauded with countless awards and prestigious honors by his colleagues from around the world. Yet, if asked, he would immediately note that the greatest treasure of his life was his loving, devoted family and the enduring happiness he experienced in his over three-decade marriage. Jay met his wife, Dr. Nancy Jane Tarbell, MD, FASTRO, while residents, forging a deep and lasting connection grounded in their shared passion for medicine and science. They were devoted not only to each other but also to curing adults and children with cancer. Throughout their marriage, Jay and Nancy shared mutual love for travel, history, and reading. Jay, a talented athlete, played many sports and was an avid sports fan but enjoyed golf and baseball especially.

Jay was predeceased by his father, John "Jack" George Loeffler, MD. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Dr. Nancy Tarbell, and by their children: Brian (Johnny), Steven (Maddie), Avery, and grandchild John "Jack" Loeffler (of Steven and Maddie). He is also survived by his mother, Jody Loeffler of Carlisle, PA, his siblings John Loeffler (Debbie) of Bridgehampton, NY, Jan Bergen (Tom) of Lancaster, PA, and their respective children and grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date to be held in Boston, MA. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jay may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/ please select "How to Give" and in the drop-down menu select "Make a Tribute Gift" and indicate Dr. Jay Loeffler. Checks can be mailed to Megan Daniels in the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to MGH Cancer Center, in memory of Dr. Jay Loeffler.