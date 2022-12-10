Dr. G. Ronald Krajack

May 05, 1941- November 07, 2022

Dr. G. Ronald Krajack May 05, 1941- November 07, 2022Dr. G. Ronald Krajack, age 81, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born May 5, 1941, in McKeesport, PA to the late George J. and Donna (Turkall) Krajack.

Ron attended Penn State University from 1959-1963 and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine form 1963-1967. He proudly served his country from 1963-1971 in the United States Navy with time serving aboard the USS Prairie AD-15 in the Philippines. Following his military service, Ron had a private practice in general dentistry and specializing in orthodontics. He was a member of the ADA, PDA and former president of the Exchange Club and Rotary Club of Carlisle, PA. and also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA. Ron was a private pilot and had a charter airplane business for a period of time. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, and relaxing at his cabin in Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Most especially, Ron cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Careth E. (Norton) Krajack; children Tracy L. Sahn and her husband Mark of Livermore, CA, Scott D. Krajack and his wife Colleen of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Jennifer A. Roth of State College, PA, Jeffrey A. Krajack of Brooklyn, NY, Jonathan A. Krajack of Kansas City, MO and Johanna A. Krajack and her husband Javier of Seville, Spain; grandchildren Adam and Claire Sahn, Cassie and Kennedy Krajack, Kellyn and Holden Roth and Nola and Olive Argente Krajack. Ron is also survived by his sister Pamela Havanan and her husband Frank of McKeesport, PA.

In addition to his late parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Krajack.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 PM until service. Interment with full military honors will take place at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ron's name made be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 29th FL, New York, NY 10281, www.jdrf.org or to a charity of your choice. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.