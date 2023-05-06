Dr. Charles (Chick) Beitz Jr. COL. US Army (Ret.), 87, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 22, 2023 with family by his side in his home at Warwick Forrest. He was born and raised in Philadelphia. After graduating from LaSalle University, he married Ann, his wife of 65 years, until her death in 2022. He was the father of 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He worked tirelessly to provide as many opportunities as possible for his family. He joined the Army in 1957 and was part of the Transportation Corps as an Aviator, flying caribou aircrafts and helicopters during several tours in Vietnam and even made time to assist at an orphanage while deployed there. During his time in the Army, he furthered his education by earning a Master of Arts of Education Degree and a Master of Business Administration Degree. He then went on to earn a Doctorate of Public Administration. After 30 years of distinguished service in the Army, he retired and started his new career at Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg Maryland. He started as a professor and for several years during his 25-year tenure, he served as the Chairman of the Business Department. Even after his official retirement from the university, he returned to the Mount numerous times over the years to continue his passion for educating others. The medals, awards, and accolades from both of his esteemed careers are too numerous to list and can be found on the walls and tabletops in his home. His illustrious military career began at Ft. Bragg and consisted of many assignments including Hawaii and the Pentagon until his final assignment as Chief of Staff at the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. Once he was permanently stationed in PA, he would rent beach houses in Ocean City NJ each summer for 2 weeks so his family could spend time together making memories of a lifetime. We will forever remember the pier, the rides on the boardwalk, grabbing rings on the Carousel, Johnson's Caramel Popcorn, Steele's fudge, Shriver's taffy, Del's Cheesesteaks, Kohr Bros's ice cream, Uncle Bills Pancake house, A La Mode Ice Cream Pallor, Mallon's sticky buns and bakery, Manco's Pizza, the Miss New Jersey pageant, the neighbor with the potbellied pig, bike rides, tennis, and so much more. Initially, he retired in Carlisle Pennsylvania before moving to Newport News, Virginia to be closer to family. In Newport News, he volunteered at Mary Immaculate Hospital in the newborn wing for a number of years. He would visit and read to his granddaughter and her classmates in her special need's classroom. For as long as he was physically able, each morning he would go to help get her off to school and greet her each day when she got home. Anyone could see the happiness he felt from seeing the pure joy she has about riding the bus and going to school. His faith was very important to him. He would say the rosary daily and keep the rosary under his pillow every night even until his last day on earth. He spent many years as a lector at the chapel on Carlisle Barracks. He also was an avid runner both recreationally and participating in races. Even in his later years, he could be seen in the Beechmont neighborhood taking a jog. He supported many charities and believed in giving back to his community. He made a difference in so many lives, both at work and at home and had many long-lasting friendships that he gained along the way.