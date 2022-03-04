Dr. Ann W. Tyndall

She graduated from Hershey Medical Center and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the "old" Harrisburg Hospital where she went on to become Co-Director of its Ambulatory Medical Center. Following the birth of her third child, she focused on the much more difficult job of being a full-time mother and housewife. Ann was actively involved in her children's lives: she helped initiate and develop the Technology Initiative at Harrisburg Academy in the mid-90s and continued on to become president of its Board. She enjoyed attacking crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of multiple newspapers.