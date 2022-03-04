Dr. Ann W. Tyndall, wife of James A. Tyndall passed away at home February 24, 2022. She was born in Bellefonte, Pa September 19, 1951 to the late Walter and Geraldine Walters.
She graduated from Hershey Medical Center and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the "old" Harrisburg Hospital where she went on to become Co-Director of its Ambulatory Medical Center. Following the birth of her third child, she focused on the much more difficult job of being a full-time mother and housewife. Ann was actively involved in her children's lives: she helped initiate and develop the Technology Initiative at Harrisburg Academy in the mid-90s and continued on to become president of its Board. She enjoyed attacking crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of multiple newspapers.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Erin Tnydall Ph.D of Hershey, Pa.; Leah Tyndall of Valley Park, Mo.; and William Tyndall of Hershey, Pa.
A Celebration of Life service in Ann's honor will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, Mo., or the Autism Society of America (Ohio).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA 17013.
