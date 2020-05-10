× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas P. Brandt, 54, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his home. He was the widower of Beverly Brandt who passed away January 6, 2007. Doug was born June 17, 1965 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Donald E. Brandt and Janice Kay Adams Rosenberry of Carlisle.

He retired from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department with 34 years of service and drove school bus for the Carlisle School District. Doug loved riding his Spyder Motorcycle and spending time with his granddaughter, Adalyn Rose Kent. He also kept his home and garden in the best of shape and enjoyed vacationing at the beach. Cooking and entertaining friends and family were his favorite pastimes.

In addition to his mother and granddaughter, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer "Jen" N. (Michael) Kent, and a brother, Andy Rosenberry, both of Carlisle.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www. hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

