Douglas P. Brandt

Douglas P. Brandt

{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas P. Brandt

Douglas P. Brandt, 54, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in his home. He was the widower of Beverly Brandt who passed away January 6, 2007. Doug was born June 17, 1965 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Donald E. Brandt and Janice Kay Adams Rosenberry of Carlisle.

He retired from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department with 34 years of service and drove school bus for the Carlisle School District. Doug loved riding his Spyder Motorcycle and spending time with his granddaughter, Adalyn Rose Kent. He also kept his home and garden in the best of shape and enjoyed vacationing at the beach. Cooking and entertaining friends and family were his favorite pastimes.

In addition to his mother and granddaughter, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer "Jen" N. (Michael) Kent, and a brother, Andy Rosenberry, both of Carlisle.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www. hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Brandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News