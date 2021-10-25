Douglas E. Wilhelm, Sr., 74, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 11, 1947 in Troy, NY to the late Thomas William and Ruth Frances (Eaton) Wilhelm.

He was a 1965 graduate of Troy High School in Troy, NY. Doug enjoyed a 27-year career in the US Army before his eventual retirement as a Sergeant Major. He enjoyed reading, woodworking, and especially spending time with his family.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Stephanie M. (Steeley) Wilhelm of Carlisle; one son, Doug Wilhelm of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Aidan Wilhelm and Alexandra Speck; and one brother, Donald Wilhelm of New York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Glenn Wilhelm and one brother, Thomas W. Wilhelm, Jr.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

