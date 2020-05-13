Douglas E. Barrick

He was born February 8, 1955 in Carlisle, PA to the late Wayne L. and Janet (Riley) Barrick of Gardners. Douglas worked as a carpenter and enjoyed wood working.He was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs VFWPost 7343 and served in the US Marine Corps.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susan C. McCullough Barrick and three children, Jennifer (Brad) Wiley of Mt. Holly Springs, Jessica (Dan) Peslis of Mechanicsburg and Randall Rickrode of Florida. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and siblings, Darrel Barrick of Mississippi, Dan Barrick of Ford City, PA, Calvin Barrick of Boiling Springs, PA, Rob Barrick and Ed Barrick, both of Gardners, PA. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.