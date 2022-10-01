 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas B. Bohn

Douglas B. Bohn

May 23, 1965- September 29, 2022

Douglas B. Bohn, 57, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born May 23, 1965, in Carlisle, PA, to the late Donald and V. Jean (Evans) Bohn Sr.

Douglas served with the United States Navy and continued his service with the Naval Reserves retiring as a Boatswains Mate First Class. He was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs Legion, post 674, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299, Elks Lodge, Post 578, and the Circle Club, Carlisle.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

