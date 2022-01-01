Dorothy Sheaffer, 96, of Carlisle, PA and formerly of Philipsburg, PA, passed away at home where she lived with her daughter Deborah J. Sheaffer, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Born April 12, 1925 in Woodward, PA, she was a daughter of George Thomas and Gladys Ann (Archer) Domanick.

Dorothy worked at Knouse Foods in Peach Glen, PA until she retired. She liked to crochet, embroidering and sharing her creations with anyone she could. She liked to play bingo and lottery scratch off tickets and enjoyed country music. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family and friends and bake her delicious cinnamon buns for the entire family.

Dorothy is survived by her children Deborah J. Sheaffer, Roland L. Sheaffer Jr and his wife Joyce all of Carlisle; sisters Beverly Beck and Shirley Botwright; 3 grandchildren Christopher Curry, Wendy Naimi and Travis Sheaffer; 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roland L. Sheaffer; daughter Dixie L. Curry and her husband Ronald L. Curry; grandchildren Michelle Y. Allen-Curry, Roland L. and Ginger Sheaffer; brothers Edward, Donald and Thomas Domanick and sisters Helen Phillips, Georgia Hilliard, Ruth Quick, Margaret "Peg" Shimmel and Gloria Ranker.

The services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Internment will we be at Letort Cemetery, Carlisle, PA. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.

