Dorothy R. Pine, 77, of Newville passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Green Ridge Village.

Born on August 28, 1942 in Newville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Annabell (Walker) Penner. She was the widow of Harry J. Pine.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

