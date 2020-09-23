× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy R. Getz, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg. She was born June 14, 1940 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Herman and Ethel Cohick and the widow of Karl R. Getz who died December 17, 2008.

Dorothy graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1958. She was a secretary at the Old Lamberton Junior High School until her marriage and then became a homemaker. She was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church, now Carlisle United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one son, Michael (Tanya) Getz of Mechanicsburg and one grandson Ryder Getz. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Cohick.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the LeTort Cemetery, 1198 Claremont Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Mira Hewlett officiating. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since1853.com