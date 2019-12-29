Dorothy O. Mellott, 96, of Carlisle, PA. Went to be with her Lord in heaven on December 27, 2019 at Thornwald Nursing Home, Carlisle. She was born February 1, 1923 in Carlisle, PA , the daughter of the late Roy A. and Anna (Sollenberger) Weibley. Dorothy was the widow of Harold L. Mellott who passed away April 10, 2005.
Dorothy was the mother of 7 children (all surviving) Harold R. Mellott (wife Lois) of Boiling Springs, Judy A. Ballard (husband Bob) of Carlisle, Joanne K. Myers (husband Les) of Carlisle, Donna L. Rumer (husband Jerry) of Newville, Wendy J. Sponseller (friend Ron) of Wrightville, Jack K. Mellott (wife Ann), of Gardners, Jerry D. Mellott of Gardners.
Dorothy loved to play games, put puzzels together, make crafts, but her special passion was to make small decorated wooden crosses and give them away to everyone she met. She loved her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and this was how she showed her faith. She had attended Victory Tabernacle Church, and Bethel Assembly of God both of Carlisle.
She has one surviving brother, Basil J. Weibley of Norfolk, VA. She has 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Jean A. Weibley, Ruth A. Kuhn, Kathryn H. Ulsh, Eva Marie Hurley, Vera M. Anderson and Lynn A. Weibley.
A viewing will be held Thursday January 2, 2020 from 12 to 1 PM in The Meeting House 1155 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM in the church with Rev. Bob Verno officiating. Burial will follow in Westminster Cemetery 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle.