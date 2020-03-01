Dorothy Mae "Dot" Smith, 95, of Ickesburg passed away on February 27, 2020 at Premier at Perry Village.

Dorothy was born March 6, 1924 in Middlesex Township to the late Earl and Susan (Horn) Halter. She was a skilled seamstress and worked for PeBB Manufacturing. An active member of the community, Dorothy was a member of the Ickesburg Fire Company and Ickesburg Ambulance Company, as well as the Saville Brethren in Christ Church, where she taught Sunday School. She will be remembered fondly for her cards and for singing happy birthday to her sons every year.

Surviving are her children: Merle Smith, Earl Smith, George Smith Jr., and Tim Smith. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband: George Smith; her siblings: Mary Russel, Elizabeth Myers, Esther Stone, Ruth, James Alter; and her grandson: Kayden.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Saville Brethren in Christ Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor Andrew Mizer officiating. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM until start of services.

Interment will be in Buffalo Cemetery.