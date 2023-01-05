 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy M. Rice

  • 0
Dorothy M. Rice

Dorothy M. Rice

August 20, 1927- December 30, 2022

Dorothy M. Rice, 95, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News