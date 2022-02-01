Dorothy M. Hostetter, 95, of Carlisle, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

Dorothy had been involved in ministry for 42 years. Her real gift was service to others, she loved faithfully serving the Lord, Chapel Pointe, and her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m.

