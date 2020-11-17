Dorothy M. Barclay, 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born on April 27, 1934 in Newville and was a daughter of the late John H. and Margaret R. (Wagner) Mohler and was the widow of Harold Barclay who died in 1972.

Dorothy received her GED from Carlisle High School when her daughter graduated in 1977. She worked beside her husband in his business. After his passing, she worked at Drugfair and Rite Aid until retiring after 23 years of service. Dorothy then worked for the Carlisle Area School District for 15 years as a school cafeteria and kindergarten aid. She was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God. Dorothy loved to spend time with her grandchildren, enjoyed her animals and gardening.

She is survived by son, Merle Barclay and his wife Donna of Mt Holly Springs; daughter, Nancy Rowe and her husband Earl of Carlisle and son, Dale Barclay and his wife Rebecca of Carlisle, one brother, John W. Mohler of Carlisle, two sisters, Katherine Wert and Lulu Dick both of Carlisle, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by one son, Paul Barclay who died May 21, 2020 and one grandson.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Glen Osborn officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle First Church of God - Missions Fund, 705 Glendale St, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since 1853.com to send condolences.