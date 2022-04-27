Dorothy L. "Dot" Brindle

September 10, 1923- April 20, 2022

Dorothy "Dot" L. Stone Brindle, 98, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, attended by her family, with whom she was able to enjoy one last cup of coffee.

She was born on September 10, 1923, in Stewartstown, PA, and was the son of the late Elmer and Mary E. (Miller) Stone. She is predeceased by her brothers Frank, Edward, Robert, Warren, and David, and sisters R. Romaine Famularo, Roseanne Schostarich, and Patricia Zellers. She was the wife of the late George W. Brindle for 50 years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Terry L. Brindle (Sandra) of York, PA, and Chad Brindle of Bend, OR. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William (Tammy) Brindle, Suzann (Sean) Eaton, and Zachariah Brindle, as well as her three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Derek, and Conor, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church and the farm women's group, both in Newville, PA. In addition to caring for her family, she loved tending to her plants, especially cacti and African violets, and the cats on her farm. She was an active volunteer and a gift shop attendant at the Church of God Home, where she lived for over 20 years.

A private celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a future date at Hoffman Funeral Home, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA, 17013. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Rd, Newville, PA 17241, or to a charity of your choice