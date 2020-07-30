× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy “June” Stumpf, age 89, of Mechanicsburg and formerly of Carlisle and Cleveland, Ohio died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg.

June was born in Carlisle, PA on August 31, 1930 to the late Donald and Mary Baker Brubaker and was the widow of Edward Stumpf.

She was a graduate of Carlisle High School and had worked at the former P.R. Hoffman Crystal Manufacturer here in Carlisle. When June and her late husband Ed lived in Cleveland, Ohio she worked for security at the Cleveland Airport. June and Ed were travelers and traveled all over the world.

She is survived by a cousin, William F. Schlachter of Montoursville, PA.

According to June’s wishes there will be no formal service. Her interment will be held privately and at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

