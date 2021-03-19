Dorothy Jean Ilgenfritz age 88 of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Carlisle died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg.

You may remember Dorothy as an LPN at the Claremont Nursing Home and as a librarian at the Carlisle High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise J. Houghton, Carlisle, Debbie E. Schmidt of Medford, NJ, two sons, John Jerry Ilgenfritz Jr. (wife Sharon), Doylestown, PA and Jeffrey J. Ilgenfritz (wife Minnie), Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Ilgenfritz and son in laws, Peter Houghton and Stephen Schmidt.

Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Jacob Waybright officiating. Interment will be in the Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing are required by all in attendance. The services can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and by searching for Ilgenfritz Service Hoffman at 11:15 AM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

