Dorothy Jane Nicholl

Dorothy Jane (Deneen) Nicholl, 85, formerly of Loysville, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle.

Born May 6, 1934 in East Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Leroy Deneen.

On August 26, 1950, she married Andrew R. Nicholl, who passed away in 1992 after 42 years of marriage. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sons, Robert L. Nicholl and Randall W. Nicholl; her sisters, Janet Cleck, and Carol Ramsey; and her grandson, Dustin Nicholl.

She was a member of Tressler Memorial Lutheran Church, Loysville, where she was a Sunday School member, and was retired from working in the cafeteria at the Youth Development Center.

Mostly, Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother with a sharp wit and sense of humor. Tenacious and strong-willed when it came to her family, she truly dedicated her life to their care, at times to the detriment of her own health. She was a tremendous cook, enjoyed gardening and watching The Price is Right with her son, Paul, and was extremely close to her late sisters.